Teen shooting, hit-and-run suspect held on $2.5M bond

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager police say was driving a stolen SUV that struck a woman who later died has been held on $2.5 million bond.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that struck 56-year-old Rosella Shuler on July 18 as she waited at a Hartford bus stop. She lost both legs and died about a week later.

Authorities say Russaw was speeding down a street trying to leave the scene of a minor motor vehicle accident when he struck Shuler.

Russaw is also a suspect in the fatal shooting July 16 of 63-year-old Jeff Worrell, a maintenance man shot as he sat in a Hartford park. Police say he was an innocent bystander.

Russaw’s family and attorney had no comment.

