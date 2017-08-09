Two teens arrested during home invasion in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teens are facing charges after a home invasion in Hartford on Wednesday.

Hartford Police were called to a residence on Beacon Street around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a burglary. According to police, a resident in the home heard male voices and immediately called the police.

Once officers arrived, they detained two individuals who had gained access to the home through a first floor window. Officers say the suspects were found to be in possession of several items that they took from the house, as well as the complainant’s car keys. According to police, the suspects were also in possession of brass knuckles and pepper spray.

One of the suspects was identified as 18-year-old Leonardo Ramirez of Hartford. He is being charged with home invasion, possession of a dangerous weapon, larceny and criminal attempt at larceny. A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested, however, the charges for the juvenile were not released.