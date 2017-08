GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Sarah Bishop Dellaventura from Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market and Winery stopped by to tell us about this year’s Shoreline Wine Festival.

This year’s festival, happening August 12 and 13, will feature seven wineries from around the state. Each winery will have samples of their products.

Food and live music will compliment the wine tasting. The festival will be held from noon to 7 pm on Saturday and from noon to 6 pm on Sunday.

For all the details, watch the video above.