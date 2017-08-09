Woman creates non-profit organization that delivers meals to families during health crises

(WTNH) — On tonight’s Nyberg, Ann talks to the founder of “Healing Meals Community Project.” Sarah Leathers started the non-profit organization in 2015 in Avon.

They make healthy, organic meals and deliver them to an entire family for up to three months while they’re experiencing a health crisis.

The meals are made by volunteers aged 14 to 24 years old who are supervised.

Since 2016, 10,000 meals have been delivered in a 45 mile radius around Avon. Leathers wants to expand statewide.

“My dream is to have one in New Haven, one in Hartford, to bring inner city youth into the program. We’re working with an organization who would like us to work with people with disabilities so people are realizing what we’re doing is important on a number of different levels,” Leathers said.

“We feel very strongly that we need to stay strong to the work that we are doing and that is bringing 100% organic food to families in crisis and really develop our young people with leadership skills and job-ready skills,” she said.

“Our big vision is to have our own almost a whole campus of our own…a building with almost a center where those with cancer and those with chronic illnesses can come, almost like a retreat center. That’s down the road, but right now we know the need is great and we want to be able to do what we can for everybody who needs us,” Leathers said.

250 volunteers make this work. Find out how you can help, maybe you’d like to start a chapter in your area.

Go to healingmealsproject.org for more information.