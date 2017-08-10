2nd man sentenced for killing sparked by spilled coffee

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A second person has been sentenced for his role in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Connecticut fast-food restaurant sparked by a spilled cup of coffee.

The Stamford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2fvOeix) reports that 24-year-old James McLamb was sentenced to five years behind bars on Wednesday in the March 2015 killing of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles outside a Stamford McDonald’s.

Prosecutors say Muralles had just left the restaurant with his coffee when he bumped into McLamb and Marquest Hall and accidentally spilled some on Hall.

McLamb, of New Haven, punched the victim, before Hall stabbed him twice.

McLamb, who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, apologized to Muralles’ family in court.

Hall, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.