8 Minute Meals: Pork Fried Rice

(WTNH)-Dana Angelo White says this is her go-to dinner dinner when she has leftover pork or rice on hand. White is a Nutrition Consultant, Registered Dietitian, and Certified Athletic Trainer. She’s also a clinical assistant professor of athletic training and sports medicine at Quinnipiac University.

Pork Fried Rice

Serves: 4

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce or gluten free tamari

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 large egg, beaten

6 oz cooked pork tenderloin

2 cups chopped green beans

1 cup grated carrot

4 cups cooked brown rice

In a small bowl whisk sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and cornstarch; set aside.

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add egg and gently scramble; remove from pan and set aside. Heat remaining oil in skillet; add pork and vegetables and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add sauce and cook for 2 minutes more. Add rice and egg. Continue to cook, stirring frequently until all ingredients are heated through, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Info Per Serving :

Calories: 421 ; Total Fat: 14 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams ; Total Carbohydrate: 60 grams ; Protein: 19 grams; Sodium: 848 milligrams ; Cholesterol: 71 milligrams ; Fiber: 6 grams