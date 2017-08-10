8 Minute Meals: Pork Fried Rice

(WTNH)-Dana Angelo White says this is her go-to dinner dinner when she has leftover pork or rice on hand. White is a Nutrition Consultant, Registered Dietitian, and Certified Athletic Trainer. She’s also a clinical assistant professor of athletic training and sports medicine at Quinnipiac University.

Pork Fried Rice

Serves: 4

2 teaspoons sesame oil
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce or gluten free tamari
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 large egg, beaten
6 oz cooked pork tenderloin
2 cups chopped green beans
1 cup grated carrot

4 cups cooked brown rice

In a small bowl whisk sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and cornstarch; set aside.

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add egg and gently scramble; remove from pan and set aside. Heat remaining oil in skillet; add pork and vegetables and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add sauce and cook for 2 minutes more. Add rice and egg. Continue to cook, stirring frequently until all ingredients are heated through, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Info Per Serving :

Calories: 421 ; Total Fat:  14 grams;  Saturated Fat: 2 grams ; Total Carbohydrate:  60 grams ; Protein: 19 grams;  Sodium:  848 milligrams ; Cholesterol:  71 milligrams ; Fiber:  6 grams

