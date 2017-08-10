Caregiver receives 3 years in prison for theft from patient

Related Coverage California nurse facing charges for allegedly beating two-year-old boy

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nurse’s aide has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing at least $100,000 from a 72-year-old woman in her care.

Candy Sutay did not comment on the decision when she was sentenced Wednesday in Superior Court in Litchfield. The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2vqrQuO) that the 46-year-old Sutay was a certified nurse’s aide and was hired as caregiver by the victim whom she had known for years.

The prosecutor described the theft as an act of betrayal, saying Sutay stole silver cutlery and jewelry while living with the victim.

Sutay was also ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution during her three years of probation after her release from prison. She was arrested a year ago and will receive credit for time served.