City of New Haven raises flag in preparation for Puerto Rican Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven is getting ready for its Puerto Rican Festival.

The flag of Puerto Rico was added to the flag pole on the New Haven Green Thursday afternoon.

It’s a tribute to the partnership to the partnership between Puerto Rico and New Haven.

“We are a city that embraces all those people from different cultures and different parts of the world. We are a city that knows our diversity is our strength,” said Mayor Toni Harp.

The second annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven will be held on the green on Saturday, rain or shine.

It is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be food trucks, family activities, and live music.

Organizers say around seven thousand people went to last year’s festival.