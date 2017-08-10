Coast Guard units search Long Island Sound for missing boat

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Coast Guard Units are searching the waters of Long Island Sound for a missing boat Thursday morning.

The New Haven Coast Guard began a search Wednesday night off of the coast of Madison in Long Island Sound after witnesses reported seeing two distress flares go off just before 11:00 p.m.

The New Haven Coast Guard unit says they launched a boat search for about two hours. Multiple Fire Departments including Guilford, Westbrook, Clinton, and Madison all provided assistance in the search.

The New London Coast Guard Unit has also been on searching since 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

The New Haven Coast Guard will continue their search at around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning by aircraft.

