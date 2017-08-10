Connecticut residents being targeted with phone scam

WTNH.com staff Published:
Image: Big Stock

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Insurance Department is warning people about a new phone scam.

The commissioner says someone is calling people saying she’s from the department and asking for insurance information.

The department says it never just calls people and reminds people to never give out personal information without knowing who the caller is.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call the department or police.

