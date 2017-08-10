Coventry residents advised to boil water after water main break

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — People on several streets in Coventry are being asked to boil their water because of a broken water main.

A contractor damaged it, causing the pressure to drop.

A water company is now advising customers to boil any water that will be used for cooking or drinking.

You do not need to boil water that will be used for cleaning or showering.

Once the pressure is restored, water quality tests will be done to make sure no bacteria got into the water.

Those results are expected to come back on Friday.