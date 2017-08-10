Coventry residents advised to boil water after water main break

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
Dripping tap

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — People on several streets in Coventry are being asked to boil their water because of a broken water main.

A contractor damaged it, causing the pressure to drop.

A water company is now advising customers to boil any water that will be used for cooking or drinking.

You do not need to boil water that will be used for cleaning or showering.

Once the pressure is restored, water quality tests will be done to make sure no bacteria got into the water.

Those results are expected to come back on Friday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s