Cruisin’ Connecticut – Blind Drumming Phenom Nate Barnes

blind drummer nate barnes ct

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Nate Barnes is a drumming phenom. If you listen to the smooth, crisp sound of every beat, you wouldn’t know the musician can’t see a thing.

I spent years in the hospital trying to save my sight.

The Bridgeport native lost his sight in an accident as a young boy, but continued to follow his passion at the Berkley School of Music.

Everybody has the ability to use their senses the way I do, if you choose to use them.

He’s performed with countless artists from around the world, but he has one favorite performance: Stevie Wonder.

Stevie is a cool guy. He’s actually a clown. I was really comfortable around him. I feel like losing my sight just gave me a greater gift in life in general – making better decisions.

Barnes is now paying it forward to kids in the community through music lessons.

It actually helps me be a better musician being able to let go of information that I know, to make space for more.

When Barnes puts the headphones on in the studio, there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

To be able to share part of you with people, with what you do is priceless. I mean, I’m not sure if there’s anything better than that.

