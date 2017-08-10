Danbury Mayor released from hospital following surgery

PITTSBURGH (WTNH) — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is out of the hospital.

He had surgery in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to remove a benign cyst from his brain.

Related Content: Danbury Mayor recovers from brain surgery

That cyst was discovered during recent tests.

The News-Times (http://bit.ly/2wMrxtN) says he had been suffering dizzy spells and headaches.

Related Content: Expected governor candidate having surgery for brain cyst

Boughton is serving his eighth term as mayor and is exploring a potential run for governor next year.