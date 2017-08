WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — We have new information about a dog that attacked a child in Waterbury earlier this week.

Related Content: 6-year-old girl attacked by pit bull

On Thursday, the lawyer for the victim says the dog is in a two-week quarantine and the owner was issued an infraction.

Related Content: Police yet to seize dog following attack on 6-year-old

The little girl is okay.