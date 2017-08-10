Easy Ways to Sneak in Exercise Even When You’re Busy

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Most of us know we should work out, but many of us find it hard to fit exercise in to our daily lives, but healthy lifestyle writer Caryn Sullivan has a few ways to get active even when your life is super busy.

“It’s really important to make time for exercise in your life, even if it’s a few minutes here and a few minutes there, it really does add up,” Sullivan said.

She says her first strategy for getting more active is doing something as soon as she wakes up.

“If you start the day right — doing a little burst of energy — it makes you more apt to do it the rest of the day.

Sullivan also recommends building exercise into everyday activities like brushing your teeth.

“You’re sitting there for two minutes, you might as well do a few squats or do a few lunges,” she explained.

At work, turn your office into a makeshift gym.

“If you keep a set of hand weights near your desk, it’s really easy during a busy workday to just take a minute or two to get the reps in,” Sullivan said.

And instead of sitting for hours on end, try a standing desk. Sullivan made hers from a bookshelf.

“You engage your muscles when you’re standing,” she explained.

Or swap out your chair for an exercise ball.

“The stability ball is all about using your core,” Sullivan explained.

Don’t just take a stroll outdoors. Catch up with an old friend.

“One of my dear friends that lives long distance, I will catch up with her so I’m excited to make the call but I also get my steps in,” Sullivan said.

And when it comes to watching TV, get up off that couch.

“Why not take just a few minutes of that time and do a quick circuit, especially if you have kids,” Sullivan explained. “It’s great to be a role model for them and then they get the reps in too.”

Lastly, scheduling exercise is key.

“You’re more likely to hold yourself accountable if you write it down, and even if you have to then switch it later in the day, it gets done,” Sullivan said.

For two more bonus tips, watch the video above. For more health and wellness advice, visit Sullivan’s blog PrettyWellness.com.