Fairfield Americans one win away from Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A little league team from Fairfield is now just one win away from making it to the big time.

Dreams coming true so far for the Connecticut champs here in the regional playoffs of the Little League World Series. All the New England states send their best team to Bristol, Connecticut to battle it out, and Connecticut is just one win away from beating the rest and heading to the big little league stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Connecticut champs this year? The Fairfield Americans and they got a big win Wednesday night over Goffstown Junior Baseball from New Hampshire. It was not easy. Fairfield fell behind 3 nothing, but then rallied to score 9 runs. Pitcher Michael Ianazzo helping himself out with what proved to be the game winning hit. Final score 9-4 Fairfield.

Just one more win on this field in Bristol and CT’s little league champs can go to Williamsport for the World Series! pic.twitter.com/pBbIAPhONT — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) August 10, 2017

Now they have to wait until Saturday for the regional championship. The coach has a plan to keep their minds on the game.

“We are gonna practice the next two days because it is a lot of downtime so we’re going to go down on the field a few times each day make sure the boys are focused and at the same time staying loose,” said Mike Randazzo, Fairfield American Manager.

You want them focused and loose because that next game is crucial. That is the regional championship game, and if they win that, then they go to Williamsport for what is truly the Little League World Series. World, because teams come from all over the globe. To get there, Fairfield has to beat the winner of the 1:00 game Thursday between Maine and Vermont.

Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for a 1:00 start in Bristol.