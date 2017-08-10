Fairfield police release surveillance video of gym thefts suspect

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are asking the public for help in identifying a man that allegedly stole several items, including a loaded handgun, after breaking into lockers at a local gym.

According to Fairfield police, during the evening hours on Wednesday, staff at the Edge Fitness Center, located at 500 Kings Highway Cutoff, noticed that several padlocked gym lockers had been forced open. The suspect seen wearing a baseball cap in the videos is considered a suspect in those thefts.

Police say bolt cutters were used to enter four lockers; one of which contained a loaded Glock 43 9-millimeter handgun in a backpack.

If you recognize the man in the baseball cap, or have any information that could help Fairfield police in their investigation, you’re asked to call Fairfield police at 203-254-4840.