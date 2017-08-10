Finding the right glasses to view the eclipse safely

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the solar eclipse just eleven days away, people across the United States are getting excited to view it; but they have to do so safely.

News 8 went in search of the right glasses which will filter out the sun’s harmful rays.

To be sure glasses are safe, and your eyes are protected, they must be ISO certified. You need to see the labeling showing they have the ISO 12312-2 Filter right on the glasses.

Dr. Glenda Savitz of Eyespot in Newton, Massachusetts, explained why it’s so important to have eye protection if you’re viewing the eclipse.

If they are not they letting in too much light. There can actually be a toxic chemical reaction in the back of the eye, and it releases free radicals; and that can end up with irreversible damage.”

To find the right glasses, we started with the NASA Total Eclipse 2017 website. We then clicked on the link for Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers. That’s where we found a list of recommended viewers and retail chains which sell the glasses. Lowe’s and Best Buy in Waterford were sold out, but Toys R Us still had plenty.

“Parents don’t have to be as apprehensive of letting them watch it because we do have the protective glasses,” said Sarah Miller, a manager at Toys R Us.

The Waterford store also has binoculars, which give you a view five times closer.

When Madison Walker, of Groton, heard that during the eclipse it gets dark in the middle of the day she said, “That’s weird.”

Apparently weird is good, because when we showed her the eclipse glasses and binoculars her mom bought enough for the whole family.

“I think it should be a family event where everyone can view it,” said Miller.

The key is to view it safely.

Walker is excited to see the eclipse on August 21st, “Because I love space.”