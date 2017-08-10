Fleeing vehicle crashes in Bridgeport, causing life-threatening injury

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — What began as a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 95 turned into a crash causing life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, a Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 95 just before 1:00 p.m. The driver stopped, but as the Trooper approached the car the driver fled from the scene.

A short time later, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Iranistan Avenue on reports of a crash with serious injuries. State Police say the driver fled on foot after the crash, but has since been taken into custody. The driver has not yet been identified.

The identity of the victim and the extent of their injuries has not been released. State Police are assisting Bridgeport police in the crash investigation. No further details were released.

Driver are being advised of delays on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 26.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-581-5100.