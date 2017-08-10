Granby police looking for owner of lost llama

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you or someone you know is missing their llama, Granby police are hoping to talk with you.

At 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Granby police tweeted out that they are searching for the owner of a missing llama. In the tweet itself, Granby officers wanted to make it clear that this was not a joke.

If you are missing this, please contact the Granby Police. No, we are not kidding. pic.twitter.com/jAGbo42oNr — Granby CT Police (@GranbyCTPolice) August 10, 2017

Police did not indicate where in town the llama was found.

If you have any information that could help Granby officers reunite the llama with its owner, you’re asked to call Granby police at 860-844-5535.