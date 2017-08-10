Hartford Healthcare opens new Orthopaedic Institute

(WTNH)-Hartford HealthCare has opened a new Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at MidState Medical Center. The Institute brings together more of Connecticut’s best orthopaedic surgeons to create a new center for the care and recovery of patients with musculoskeletal injuries and disorders. An entire pavilion of the medical center is being renovated and re-purposed expressly to meet the needs of orthopaedic patients and their guests. Once fully complete later this year, the Institute will be 14,500 square feet, including 11 operating rooms. It will feature newly redesigned and upgraded space with today’s best technology.

The Institute was designed with patients’ diverse needs in mind, offering 21 all-private rooms and valet parking. Patients will notice modern LED fixtures and unsurpassed amenities. While it might feel more like a hotel than a hospital, the design is deliberate. Every detail, including the modern color selection, the room design and the motivational artwork was carefully selected to achieve a calming and healing environment that encourages patients to begin moving and get back to the activities they love.

Hartford HealthCare and MidState Medical Center are collaborating with Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, the largest orthopaedics practice in the state, with board-certified physicians in all subspecialties of orthopaedics, and Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care, a group of board-certified surgeons who have served Central Connecticut with a full spectrum of orthopaedic treatments for more than 20 years, to develop the Institute. Patients at the Institute will experience complete care in this special “hospital within a hospital.”