How much extra are you paying in credit card fees?

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Visa and MasterCards with microchips . (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

(WTNH) — You might not realize how much extra you could be paying in credit card fees.

A new survey from CreditCards.com looked at 100 cards and found the average card charges six potential fees.

Some cards even have as many as 12.

The fees are for things like cash advances, over-limits and annual memberships, but there’s one fee that is often overlooked.

“Balance transfer fees are a big deal, especially with so many people wrestling with credit card debt,” said Matt Shulz of CreditCards.com.

The American Bankers Association commented on the study and said that consumer have options and are the ones in the driver’s seat.

