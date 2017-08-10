Kari Law aimed at saving lives, speeding up emergency calls from hotel rooms

(WTNH) — Have you ever thought about calling 911 from a hotel room? It’s not as easy as you would think.

One family from Texas is hoping to change that.

Kari Hunt was attacked by her husband in a Texas hotel room back in 2013.

The couple’s 9-year-old daughter called 911, but did not realize she needed to dial nine first.

Kari ended up dying, and now, her family wants a law passed. The law would make sure you only need to dial 911 in an emergency.

The bill heads to the House for final passage before heading to the president’s desk.