Man in serious condition after stabbing in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in serious condition after a stabbing in New London early Thursday morning.

According to police, at approximately 2:34 a.m., the New London Communications Center received a call reporting a possible drug overdose near Prest Street. First responders were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, they learned that a cab possibly associated with the incident had just left and was heading to a local hospital. Officers say they immediately responded to the hospital for a follow-up.

At the hospital, officers made contact with a cab containing an adult male with apparent stab wounds to his torso area. Officers say they later learned that the victim had sustained his injuries on Prest Street following a physical confrontation with another adult male who immediately fled the scene after the stabbing.

Officers say the victim was admitted to a hospital and remains in guarded and serious condition. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

If you have information about the incident, you are asked to call New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269.