Naturopathic Medicine at The Life Center

(WTNH)- Dr. Robert Lee, director of the Life Center of Connecticut’s Pain Relief Program, discussed what makes the center unique and how they treat patients without the use of prescriptions drugs. The Life Center is dedicated to finding integrative health solutions to promote healing in body, mind, and spirit. Recognizing and respecting our ability as human beings to heal ourselves, they combine multiple natural therapies that support your body’s inherent healing abilities. They welcome the whole family: babies, children, adults, and seniors. For more information, click here.

