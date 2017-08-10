NC bar owner heading home after 10 days in Honduras jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The co-owner of a popular bar in North Carolina is heading home after spending 10 days in a sweltering Honduran jail on drug charges.

News outlets report 51-year-old Amanda LaRoque of Raleigh regained her passport and was at a Honduras airport with a ticket Wednesday afternoon.

Airport officials arrested her July 30 on the Caribbean island of Roatan on suspicion of carrying cocaine. Her mother, Barbara Levy, said LaRoque had stashed several thousand dollars in a safe disguised as a can of Arizona iced tea, and a concretelike substance inside had flaked off into a powder.

Last Friday, husband Brandon LaRoque posted a photo on social media of a drug test’s negative results. A judge dismissed the case.

The couple owns the Goat bar in Raleigh.

