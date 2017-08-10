North Branford woman arrested on narcotics charges after search and seizure warrant

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Branford woman is facing multiple narcotics charges after a search and seizure warrant was served on Thursday morning.

North Branford Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at the Country Deli on Foxon Road around 11:30 a.m.

The search and seizure warrant was the result of an extensive investigation regarding illegal sales of narcotics from the deli, police say.

The North Branford detective bureau says they received numerous tips from concerned citizens regarding the business and the illegal activities that were occurring there. Some of the citizens stated that they were especially concerned because the property is very close to Jerome Harrison Elementary School, according to detectives.

Detectives watched the property and purchased narcotics from Denise Lucibello, 48, on numerous occasions, they say.

Officials say they worked closely with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office to secure a search and seizure warrant and an arrest warrant for Lucibello. Officers arrested Lucibello of North Branford and charged her with various narcotics violations as well as the illegal sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of an elementary school.

Lucibello was released on a $10,000 bond and has a court date set for Aug. 24.