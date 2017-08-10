Norwalk seltzer company grows from garage to big-time brewing business

Related Coverage Farming hops is brewing business

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years ago, Spiked Seltzer put a twist on the brewing industry.

The company brews alcoholic sparkling seltzer right in Norwalk.

Nick Shields and Dave Holmes as the founders of this young company which started in a Westport garage, but there’s plenty of experience behind it.

“My family has been in brewing since 1870,” Shields said. “I already had the brewing business going and was looking for something new and innovative within the beer world.”

Despite having aspirations to create something unique, the two men were a little hesitant with getting their idea off the ground.

“It was a leap,” explained Holmes. “Nick told me don’t. He said, ‘You make a great living. You don’t want to do this. You don’t want to be in the beer industry.’ But I said, ‘Yes, I do. I definitely do.”

Related Content: Farming hops is brewing business

The idea behind the company came from an observation at a bar.

“I saw five ladies at the Black Duck Bar in Westport, Connecticut drinking five vodka sodas,” said Shields. “I wanted to find a solution within the beer world. A convenient packaged version of that drink.”

Now, business is booming, and other companies are looking to follow Spiked Seltzer’s business model.

“We were the original, but now we have six or so competitors,” stated Holmes.

After humble beginnings, this local brewing company is beginning to become a national name.

“The thing people probably don’t know is that we’re here in South Norwalk. We were a little team of eight people before we partnered up with Anheuser-Busch and we’re just sort of plowing along,” said Holmes. “If you’re ever in South Norwalk, that’s where we are.”

The next time you’re out to eat or at a social event, you may just find yourself craving something different and locally-made to drink.