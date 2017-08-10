Officer injured as Bloomfield police cruiser collides with SUV

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bloomfield police cruiser was involved in a collision with an SUV while responding to a call on Thursday morning.

According to police, a cruiser was traveling on Tunxis Avenue with emergency lights and siren activated when an SUV turned in front on the cruiser, causing the vehicles to collide.

Police say the force of the crash carried both vehicles off of the roadway and onto the northbound shoulder of Tunxis Avenue and the eastbound shoulder of Mills Lane. The cruiser overturned onto its passenger side before coming to rest against a utility pole.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV and two children in the backseat were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Tunxis Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic at Terry Plains Road through to Geissler’s Supermarket, while Mills Lane is closed from Brown Street through to Wyndemere Road.

Officials estimate the roads will reopen around 2 p.m.