Silver Alert issued for missing 10-year-old boy

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to police, John Mathis has been missing since Thursday.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. Police say he stands about five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a green Boston Celtics shirt with blue or black colored shorts and grey sneakers.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mathis, you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-848-6500.