State Police: Burglar seen jumping from window in Griswold

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are investigating a burglary after a Griswold homeowner said he saw a man brake a second story window in his barn and jump from it on Friday.

Troopers say at around 1:16 a.m. they responded to a residential burglar alarm on Burton Road. When the homeowner heard the alarm, he said he went out to check his barn. He told police he then heard movement inside and saw a man break a second story window and jump approximately 20 feet from it to the ground below.

Police say the suspect was last seen running from the scene through a field and wooded area.

The homeowner did not report any items missing.

Police ask anyone with information on the burglary to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500 ext. 5008.

