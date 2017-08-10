Stratford police searching for stolen vehicle suspect

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford police are asking the public for help in identifying the man who they believe stole a truck last month.

According to police, the vehicle is described as a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup with a Virginia license plate reading VSL2979.

Officials say the truck was stolen around 11:30 a.m. on July 31 from 1574 Stratford Avenue.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact police by calling 203-385-4141. An email with any information may also be sent to jlegen@townofstratford.com.