Stretch Your Dollar: 5 simple ways to save money on hotels

(WTNH)– Many of you are packing your bags to go on that big vacation before the kids head back to school.

If you’ll be staying in a hotel, we are stretching your dollar with 5 simple ways to save money on your next hotel.

First ask the hotel if you can “refuse maid service.” Not all hotels do this but wisebread.com says some may give you a voucher or points to your loyalty account. Worth a try!

Next, follow hotel chains on Facebook and Twitter. Same goes for airlines. You’ll find they have flash sales that can save you a good deal of money.

Dare to not choose! Visit hotwire.com or priceline.com where you can choose your price and an area of a city and don’t find out the hotel until the end. The result is usually you save a bundle on a great hotel.

Number 4, be sure to check corporate rates. This is a great option if you work for a large firm that can save lots of money. Be sure to compare to best available though. Sometimes the corporate rate is higher.

And one more idea, make them negotiate! Call two or three hotels that are near each other and get a quote. Call the one you want and tell them what you can get “across the street” giving them the option to match it with a better price.