Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on Taylor Swift’s civil trial (all times local):

9 a.m.

Taylor Swift has taken the witness stand in her lawsuit claiming she was groped by a radio host.

Swift has testified that “it was a definite grab. A very long grab.”

David Mueller sued Swift and others on her team, claiming they cost him his job and is seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault, and is asking for a symbolic $1 judgment.

Swift’s lawyers have said she does not know Mueller and has no incentive to target him or to fabricate a story.

The case is being tried in federal court under a law allowing the proceeding when the parties live in separate states and the dispute involves a damages claim higher than $75,000.

12 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s mother didn’t call police to report allegations that a radio station DJ groped her daughter before a 2013 concert, and a liaison for the pop star asked the DJ’s boss to keep a photo of the alleged assault confidential.

Wednesday’s testimony highlighted an initial attempt to keep the encounter in Denver out of the spotlight. Yet four years later, Swift and former DJ David Mueller are embroiled in a widely publicized federal court case.

Andrea Swift said she wanted to keep the encounter private because she didn’t want it to define her daughter’s life.

Mueller sued Taylor Swift for at least $3 million, saying she cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. She says she wants to be an example to other assault victims.

