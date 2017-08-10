‘The Bachelorette’ First Live Public Appearance and Q&A in Connecticut

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) – The highly-anticipated 3-hour finale of ‘The Bachelorette’ happened on Monday night on News 8. On the final episode, 32-year-old Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay finally chooses 37-year-old chiropractor, Bryan Abasolo. The newly-engaged couple started off their whirlwind media tour with their first public appearance and live question and answer session with News 8’s Ryan Kristafer at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday night.

We got the scoop about the couple on everything from how they kept their relationship under wraps until the finale, their best qualities and even a fun relationship shoe game to see how much the couple knows about each other.

8 Things Rachel & Bryan opened up about:

1. On how long they went without seeing each other: “We had secret locations in LA. Every 2-weeks we got to see each other and then we were stuck in a house for like 4, 5 days, just the two of us”

2. Rachel talks about her love for Bryan…or is it “Jerome”?

3. Bryan dishes about the connection between Beyonce and the Neil Lane engagement ring

4. The couple mentions locations that they may want to move to. Including their love for Connecticut! “It’s absolutely serene, gorgeous, green…I can get used to Connecticut!”

5. Bryan on how tough it is to compete on the show: “It’s not easy when your future fiancée is dating 30 other guys…at the end of the day, a woman can only be in love with one man. I was hoping that it was me, and at the end of the day it was!”

6. Why Rachel decided to go on ‘The Bachelorette’: “Honestly, I started this whole thing selfishly for myself because I knew what was missing out of my life and I wanted to find love.”

7. The moment when Rachel realized Bryan was “the one”: “I realized how much he meant to me when I had to defend him to my family. When I was explaining who he was, why he was so important to me, I called him my best friend. I was like, “Oh my goodness! He’s the one!” like he really means that much to me.”

8. Looking into embarrassing relationship moments, an audience member asked whether Bryan has farted in front of Rachel:  No, but Rachel has! “She’s cute. She does it in her sleep!” Bryan quipped.

Watch the full interview:

Don’t miss ‘The Bachelor in Paradise’ two-night premiere on Monday, August 14th and Tuesday, August 15th beginning at 8 p.m. on News 8.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s