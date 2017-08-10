‘The Bachelorette’ First Live Public Appearance and Q&A in Connecticut

(WTNH) – The highly-anticipated 3-hour finale of ‘The Bachelorette’ happened on Monday night on News 8. On the final episode, 32-year-old Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay finally chooses 37-year-old chiropractor, Bryan Abasolo. The newly-engaged couple started off their whirlwind media tour with their first public appearance and live question and answer session with News 8’s Ryan Kristafer at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday night.

We got the scoop about the couple on everything from how they kept their relationship under wraps until the finale, their best qualities and even a fun relationship shoe game to see how much the couple knows about each other.

8 Things Rachel & Bryan opened up about:



1. On how long they went without seeing each other: “We had secret locations in LA. Every 2-weeks we got to see each other and then we were stuck in a house for like 4, 5 days, just the two of us”

2. Rachel talks about her love for Bryan…or is it “Jerome”?

3. Bryan dishes about the connection between Beyonce and the Neil Lane engagement ring

4. The couple mentions locations that they may want to move to. Including their love for Connecticut! “It’s absolutely serene, gorgeous, green…I can get used to Connecticut!”

5. Bryan on how tough it is to compete on the show: “It’s not easy when your future fiancée is dating 30 other guys…at the end of the day, a woman can only be in love with one man. I was hoping that it was me, and at the end of the day it was!”

6. Why Rachel decided to go on ‘The Bachelorette’: “Honestly, I started this whole thing selfishly for myself because I knew what was missing out of my life and I wanted to find love.”

7. The moment when Rachel realized Bryan was “the one”: “I realized how much he meant to me when I had to defend him to my family. When I was explaining who he was, why he was so important to me, I called him my best friend. I was like, “Oh my goodness! He’s the one!” like he really means that much to me.”

8. Looking into embarrassing relationship moments, an audience member asked whether Bryan has farted in front of Rachel: No, but Rachel has! “She’s cute. She does it in her sleep!” Bryan quipped.

Watch the full interview:

Don’t miss ‘The Bachelor in Paradise’ two-night premiere on Monday, August 14th and Tuesday, August 15th beginning at 8 p.m. on News 8.