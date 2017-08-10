UConn study finds fast food restaurants add some healthy options

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: Big Stock Photo)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A new University of Connecticut study finds that fast food restaurants are somewhat following through with pledges to offer healthier drinks and sides with kids’ meals.

That study looked at McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Subway, KFC, and Dairy Queen.

It found all those restaurants offered healthier drinks and sides on menu boards.

Related Content: Schumer wants investigation into fast food packaging

However, many still offered unhealthy drinks and sides, and not all employees offered the healthier options during ordering.

UConn researchers say, overall, they’d grade the restaurants a “C-.”

They say they’re making progress by adding healthier choices, but they need to do more to get parents to order them.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s