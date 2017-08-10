UConn study finds fast food restaurants add some healthy options

Related Coverage Schumer wants investigation into fast food packaging

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A new University of Connecticut study finds that fast food restaurants are somewhat following through with pledges to offer healthier drinks and sides with kids’ meals.

That study looked at McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Subway, KFC, and Dairy Queen.

It found all those restaurants offered healthier drinks and sides on menu boards.

However, many still offered unhealthy drinks and sides, and not all employees offered the healthier options during ordering.

UConn researchers say, overall, they’d grade the restaurants a “C-.”

They say they’re making progress by adding healthier choices, but they need to do more to get parents to order them.