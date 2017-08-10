United to add more flights to winter destinations

(WTNH) — It is still the summer, but United Airlines is already thinking about the winter season.

The carrier is planning to ramp-up service to winter-weather destinations.

That means that more flights will be heading to places traditionally visited during the colder weather months like Aspen, Vail, and Steamboat Springs in Colorado.

United also plans to increase service to Reno, Nevada.

