Water quality update for local swimming areas

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state is out with its water quality report for swimming areas.

Gardner Lake in Salem and Gay City in Hebron are both closed because of high bacteria levels. Those sites will be retested on Thursday and new results will be released the next day.

The swimming area at Kettletown State Park in Southbury is still closed because of blue green algae.

That algae is also in the water at Indian Well State Park in Shelton, but that swimming area is open.

