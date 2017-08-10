Waterbury teen arrested after police watch her sell narcotics in Wallingford

Courtesy: Wallingford Police Department

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen from Waterbury is facing multiple charges after officers say they watched her sell drugs in Wallingford on Thursday.

According to the Wallingford Police Department Narcotics Unit, they noticed a green 1998 Hyundai Accent involved in a drug transaction near North Colony Road. Officers say they conducted a motor vehicle stop of the car and identified the driver as 19-year-old Kiana Rodriguez of Waterbury.

Officers tell News 8 that they searched the car with the assistance of a Wallingford Police Department K9 officer. Inside of the vehicle, a container was found that contained approximately 120 wax folds of heroin and 13 bags of crack cocaine that weighed approximately 4.2 grams, according to police officers.

Police also seized $153.00 in cash, 5 cell phones and a prescription pain killer.

Rodriguez is being charged with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, misuse of registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating with no insurance, officials say. She was released on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court in Meriden on August 24.