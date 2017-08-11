Capitol Report Preview – The Trump vs. Blumenthal twitter battle

(WTNH) — This week on Capitol Report, the panel discusses President Trump’s “Twitter tirade” earlier this week at Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The President attacked Senator Blumenthal’s past statements about his military service record during the Vietnam War.

The panel had an intense debate about it.

“This is the one issue that’s been raised about his credibility, and lets talk about how he handled it. In some cases where he talked about it, if you actually listen to all his remarks, he accurately described his service.”

‘No he didn’t”

“To the extent that he didn’t which he acknowledged…”

“After being caught”

“He did what an adult does, not this guy in the White House… he apologized.”

“He never apologized”

“and he moved on…”

“Show me the tape where he apologized…”

“So to put this in perspective, Donald Trump got five deferments for an ingrown toenail, and he’s questioning someone else’s service?”

