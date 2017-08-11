Capitol Report Preview – The Trump vs. Blumenthal twitter battle

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Connecticut political insider Tom Dudchik hosts the Capitol Report, Sunday mornings at 10:00 a.m. on News 8

(WTNH) — This week on Capitol Report, the panel discusses President Trump’s “Twitter tirade” earlier this week at Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The President attacked Senator Blumenthal’s past statements about his military service record during the Vietnam War.

The panel had an intense debate about it.

“This is the one issue that’s been raised about his credibility, and lets talk about how he handled it. In some cases where he talked about it, if you actually listen to all his remarks, he accurately described his service.”

‘No he didn’t”

“To the extent that he didn’t which he acknowledged…”

“After being caught”

“He did what an adult does, not this guy in the White House… he apologized.”

“He never apologized”

“and he moved on…”

“Show me the tape where he apologized…”

“So to put this in perspective, Donald Trump got five deferments for an ingrown toenail, and he’s questioning someone else’s service?”

You can see the whole debate and more local political topics this Sunday morning on Capitol Report. The show airs Sundays at 10:00 a.m. on News 8, with the segments of the show also available on WTNH.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s