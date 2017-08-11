Connecticut man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend

Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for stabbing his girlfriend last September.

The Connecticut Post reports that 56-year-old Antonio Ramos pleaded guilty Thursday just as his case was about to go to trial.

Under a plea bargain, Ramos faces 13 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 6.

Prosecutors say he stabbed the 28-year-old victim multiple times.

Police responding to reports of an assault found the victim covered in blood and laying against a fence. Police found Ramos hiding behind a nearby dumpster with a knife in his hand and bleeding from a stab wound in his stomach area.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

