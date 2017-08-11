Court: Students must be protected from insect-borne diseases

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that schools must warn and protect students from the foreseeable risk of insect-borne diseases when organizing trips abroad.

The 5-0 ruling Friday came in the case of a private boarding school student who became ill and suffered brain damage on a trip to China. Justices also said a $41.5 million verdict awarded to the student in a federal court lawsuit should not be reduced.

Cara Munn, a student at the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury, contracted tick-borne encephalitis on the 2007 trip. Her lawyers say the school failed to warn students and take precautions against insect-borne diseases.

The school appealed the verdict to a federal court, which sent the case back to the state Supreme Court for a ruling.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s