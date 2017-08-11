Cruisin’ Connecticut – Cheesiest World Record at Crown Pizza

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Waterford, home of Crown Pizza. The restaurant was in the spotlight for their hat making an appearance in the World Series… and today Restaurant Owner, Taso Crown is winning yet again!

This is what it’s all about… the community built this, and it’s all about giving back to the community. My parents came here 30 years ago from Greece. They started from nothing, and the Waterford, East Lyme, New London, New London county community helped us get on our feet. Now we want to give back to them!

Crown set to break the world record of the most cheese varieties on a pizza, which was 102. But with the help of the Connecticut Sun, they’re scoring 112.

We got the Connecticut Sun here. They’re in first place making a bid for a championship, and what better way to get Connecticut back in the Championship bracket.

Taso searched near and farm for the perfect combination of cheeses:

We got cheese from all over the world. Ireland, Italy, Spain, France, United States, Vermont, California. We tried to find the right mix to go good on the pizza. It’s tough, being so many cheeses.

The Connecticut Sun and Crown Pizza did in fact break the record, sprinkling 110 varieties of cheese.

We’ll see how it tastes. I can’t promise anything gourmet, but we’ll see…

Visit Crown Pizza: 430 Boston Post Rd, Waterford, CT 06385

