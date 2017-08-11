Derby Police search for armed robbery suspect

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Derby are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.

At 12:20 a.m., Derby police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Checkers, a deli and convenience store located at 160 Elizabeth Street.

The store clerk described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’8″ with a smaller build. The clerk also told Derby police that the suspect had displayed a handgun while demanding money from the clerk, before fleeing the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you have any information that may help police identify the suspect, you are encouraged to contact the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811.