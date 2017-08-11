Financial help for CT couples struggling to get pregnant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Access to fertility treatments can be costly.

Now a non-profit group wants to do what it can to help.

Getting pregnant naturally can be challenging.

One out of six couples face fertility issues.

“You are not alone if you’re struggling with infertility,” says Fertility Specialist Dr. Mark Leondires.

But mandated insurance coverage in Connecticut does not always cover the most successful treatment, in vitro fertilization or IVF.

The Nest Egg Foundation — offering four ten thousand dollar grants to do just that.

Dr. Leondires says, “Right now we have three ongoing pregnancies in women who would not have been able to have a child without this help.”

Heterosexual, same sex couples and singles can apply.

They must meet medical, financial and psychological criteria.

“I think there’s a lot of struggle for people to come out so to speak,” says Dr. Leondires, “that they’re having trouble having a child but you know what, we have have very successful therapies out there and we want to help.”

The Nest Egg Foundation is accepting applications until Wednesday, August 16.

Doctors at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut and The Center For Advanced Reproductive Services are behind this endeavor.

For more information – log onto http://www.nesteggfoundation.org