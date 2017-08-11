2 firefighters injured battling New Haven liquor store fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after battling a fire that broke out in a liquor store in New Haven late Friday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at Baker’s Package Store at 646 Ferry Street.

Ferry st 2nd cont https://t.co/lcUFz9OQCo — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 11, 2017

The fire caused a lot of damage to the structure. City of New Haven spokesperson Laurence Grotheer confirmed that two firefighters were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Ferry st. W/f 2nd alarm https://t.co/d6iHlLhmIC — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 11, 2017

The two alarm fire was declared under control by 12:15 p.m. It is unclear what may have sparked the fire. Officials are conducting their investigation.