2 firefighters injured battling New Haven liquor store fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after battling a fire that broke out in a liquor store in New Haven late Friday morning.
Around 10:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at Baker’s Package Store at 646 Ferry Street.
Ferry st 2nd cont https://t.co/lcUFz9OQCo
— New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 11, 2017
The fire caused a lot of damage to the structure. City of New Haven spokesperson Laurence Grotheer confirmed that two firefighters were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Ferry st. W/f 2nd alarm https://t.co/d6iHlLhmIC
— New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 11, 2017
The two alarm fire was declared under control by 12:15 p.m. It is unclear what may have sparked the fire. Officials are conducting their investigation.
#BreakingNews: #fire at Baker’s Package Store in #NewHaven. First fire since city’s new radio system was implemented. Ferry St closed #wtnh pic.twitter.com/tntQx1XZ49
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) August 11, 2017