Freebie Friday: Pokémon, pet food, bowling and coffee!

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we are searching out some freebie Friday deals!

Here are a few ways to stretch your dollar :

If your kids like Pokémon, there’s a trade event on Saturday from 1 -3 p.m. at participating stores, including Toys R Us. Click here for more details.

Saturday is also free bowling day. If you download bowlmojies to your smartphone you can get a free game at participating AMF locations.

You can get a free bag of cat or dog food at PetSmart using a coupon that you can get here.

If you don’t have the JC Penney app, you should download it now for a $10 reward you can put toward back to school shopping or a treat for yourself!

Treat yourself to a pastry at Elm City Market in New Haven and get a free coffee with your purchase!

Keep Tuesday August 22 on your calendar. Kids eat cheap at the Bluefish game. $2 for a hot dog, chips and a drink. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s