Kansas man accused of pointing gun at East Hampton campers

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Kansas man is due in court Friday morning after campers called police saying he was driving erratically and pointing a hand gun at them.

East Hampton police say he then left the Nelson’s Family Campground at 71 Mott Hill Road and headed south toward Lake Drive.

That’s where officers pulled him over and observed a loaded handgun on the front seat of the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Lee Byron Mitchell of Augusta, Kansas. Mitchell faces numerous charges including Threatening in the First Degree, Breach of Peace, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence, Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Drug or Both, and Operating Under Suspension.

Mitchell was held on a $25,000 Surety Bond and is scheduled to appear at the GA 9 court in Middletown this morning.

