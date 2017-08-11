Man sentenced to federal prison for running drug ring

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A New York City man who officials say ran a Connecticut drug ring from behind bars has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old John King, of Queens, was sentenced Thursday for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.

Officials say King and several others regularly transported the drugs from New York to Connecticut. Investigators say King used an apartment in Norwich to prepare the drugs for sale.

Police entered the apartment in April 2015 and seized several grams of crack cocaine and heroin.

King was in prison at the time, awaiting sentencing for a second-degree assault case. Officials say he continued to run the drug trafficking operation from prison.

King and 12 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s