Man sentenced to federal prison for running drug ring

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A New York City man who officials say ran a Connecticut drug ring from behind bars has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old John King, of Queens, was sentenced Thursday for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.

Officials say King and several others regularly transported the drugs from New York to Connecticut. Investigators say King used an apartment in Norwich to prepare the drugs for sale.

Police entered the apartment in April 2015 and seized several grams of crack cocaine and heroin.

King was in prison at the time, awaiting sentencing for a second-degree assault case. Officials say he continued to run the drug trafficking operation from prison.

King and 12 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.