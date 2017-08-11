Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have people dishing out the dough

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016. file photo, Sara Thompson picks numbers for the Mega Millions lottery at a convenience store in Chicago. The Mega Millions jackpot received a boost to over $500 million for the Friday, July 8 drawing after no one picked the right numbers Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(WTNH) — Lottery machines all across the state are working hard this week as both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are nearing $400-million. People everywhere are hoping their ticket is the winning one.

“I hope it is. If I win I’m gonna give some to charity and live off the rest. No work no more, just travel the world,” said Earl Evans of New York.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing could make someone $393-million richer. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be about $356 million.

“There’s a lot of people coming in. Usually what happens that the either the Powerball goes up and the Mega Millions, this time is both of them. It’s over close to 400-million so everybody is trying to get a piece,” said Mazhar Hussain, owner of the Hamden Shell.

So what are the odds that you might be the big winner? Let’s just say don’t quit that job until you’ve triple checked your tickets.

You’re much more likely to get bit by a dog while jogging. That’s a 1 in 133 chance. There’s a 1 in 25,000 chance you’ll get a hole in one while golfing on your birthday. The likelihood of getting killed by a vending machine is even greater than winning the lotto. That’s a 1 in 112 million chance. The odds you’ll hit either the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots just 1 in more than 250-million.

Despite those odds most people are already thinking about how they’ll spend their winnings.

“Probably vacation,” said Mary Sanchez.

“Probably invest it and give some of it away. That’s what I’d probably do,” said Greg Reid of New Haven.

But some people say even with jackpots like these it’s just not worth it.

“I feel like its throwing money out the window and especially when it’s a 393 million dollar jackpot. The chances are one in 400-million or something so I would rather spend my money on other things,” said Bob Congdon of Hamden.

